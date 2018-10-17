City Hospital cycle success

A GROUP of friends put their shoulders to the wheel and their feet to the pedal to raise over £10,000 for Friends of the Cancer Centre by cycling from Mizen to Malin along the west coast of Ireland.

Finaghy’s Kevin Kelly explained how he talked three of his friends into undertaking the challenge in memory of his father-in-law Danny Gallagher who passed away at Christmas.

“We are not great cyclists, in fact we only bought bikes in February and we’re not a pretty sight in lycra so it was always going to be an interesting 400-plus miles up the west coast of Ireland,” he laughed.

The team consisted of Brian Rainey, Gerard Hughes and Gavin Brown.

“We set out from Mizen Head in County Cork and stopped in Kenmare, Kilrush, Oranmore, Drumshambo, Irivinestown and Malin Head in Donegal six days later.”

Kevin continued: “It was a fantastic experience and one that will live long in the memory. It was tiring and sore at times but the encouragement and scenery and stout that we enjoyed along the way gave us a great boost.

“The Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital will touch many of our lives in one way or another.

“The Friends of the Cancer Centre charity funds life-saving and life-changing projects that make a real and lasting difference to the lives of thousands of local people affected by cancer.

“During his short illness Danny spoke so highly of the Cancer Centre and the work they do.

“It has been an honour for us to raise £10,659 for this charity and all of the money will go directly towards patient care, patient comfort and research in the fight against cancer.

“It is even more of an honour to do it in memory of a great man.”

Please follow and like us: