Christmas comes to St Mary’s University College

A WARM invitation has been extended across the city today as St Mary’s University College open its doors for their annual Christmas market and fair.

Taking place in the College’s student union, Santa’s grotto, a Christmas movie room and stalls bursting with Christmas crafts and gifts will all be on display as festive cheer comes to the Falls Road campus.

A fundraising drive will also be taking place on the day for student Brónach Crabtree who is undertaking a youth and development volunteer project called Think Pacific Foundation in Fiji next year. Brónach will travel to Fiji in June as she works to deliver a government-backed programme to inspire young children living in hardship, donating vital school and sports resources to hopefully make a huge difference to each child involved. Brónach is aiming to raise £1500 and is hoping for a great turn out during the Christmas fair.

All are invited to attend from 4pm to 6pm.

