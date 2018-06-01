Charity spinathon this weekend

A MAJOR spinathon in aid of suicide prevention charity PIPS is set to take place at Pure Class Fitness tomorrow (Saturday, June 2).

Eileen Monaghan from the Dairy Farm gym said if people gave up half an hour it could make a real difference to their target.

“The owner, Paul O’Neil, decided to hold this year’s annual fundraiser in aid of PIPS given the impact suicide has had in West Belfast. With so many people affected it’s important to recognise the hard work of this charity,” she explained.

“The spinathon will run three hours from 9.30am and we are appealing to individuals, community organisations and local workplaces to come and take part in an effort to get as many people as possible. If three hours on a spin bike sounds a bit daunting get a team together and tackle 30 minutes each cheering each other on throughout the morning.

“There will be a great line-up of spin instructors and plenty of energy and craic on the day. Book your bike now for an initial charitable donation of £10 and collect your sponsor form to help raise funds for this very worthy cause,” she said.

If you or someone you know would like any further information on the help and support available through PIPS contact 02890805850 or Freephone 0800 088 6042.

