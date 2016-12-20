Charity single aims to highlight the real meaning of Christmas

CRITICALLY acclaimed musician and composer Brian McAteer, renowned for his work with folk rockers Blackthorn and Bernagh, is donating all proceeds from his Christmas song ‘Christmas is Comin’ Around’ to West Belfast homeless charity the Welcome Organisation.

He duets with Banbridge chanteuse Caitlin Cousins and the song has already caught fire on iTunes. Brian explained he song “is an attempt to highlight the real meaning of Christmas away from the tinsel and the chestnuts roasting”.

“It mentions the down and outs, so I thought it only fitting to try to raise some money for the Welcome Organisation, who work tirelessly to help the poor, homeless people living on our streets,” he said. “I knew instinctively that Caitlin Cousins’ voice would be perfect for this song, it’s raw, haunting, organic and melodic. Many people say it’s reminiscent of the late, great Kirsty McColl. Hopefully it’s going to be well received and people will give generously to this worthy charity.”

Sandra Moore, Director of Homelessness Services at the Welcome Organisation, said: “The Welcome Organisation is delighted to benefit from Brian McAteer’s fantastic Christmas single. The money raised will go directly towards the Welcome Organisation’s services for people affected by homelessness across Belfast. This includes our drop-in centre, our street outreach, our crisis accommodation for women and our floating support. On behalf of everyone who uses our services I would like to say a big thank you to Brian and everyone involved with the single.”

To make a donation go to www.justgiving.com/homelessbelfast or text WEL33 £3 to 70070 to donate £3

To download the track go to www.cdbaby.com/cd/fiveleavesleftfeaturingc

Or iTunes https://itunes.apple.com/am/album/christmas-is-coming-around/id585930458