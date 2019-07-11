Celebrating the greatest hits of West Belfast

WEST Belfast’s musical sons and daughters are set to come together to celebrate and showcase our ‘greatest hits’ at a gala evening in the Devenish on Saturday, August 31.

Brian Kennedy, The Adventures, Rab McCullough and Joby Fox – with more acts to be announced – will perform as part of ‘West Belfast’s Greatest Hits’, a chance to pay tribute to the community’s greatest entertainers who have wowed audiences both here and around the world.

The Andersonstown News is asking its readers to nominate across eight categories:

Greatest Single

Greatest Album

Greatest Band

Greatest Singer

Greatest Live Performer

Greatest Folk/Trad Band or Performer

Greatest Club Showband

Greatest Singer/Songwriter

U105 DJ and Twinbrook native Johnny Hero – himself a noted musician – will compere the evening as the songs and the performers of the past half century – are unveiled and applauded.

Our musical performers par excellence have entertained us in high times, consoled us in low times, set our feet tapping and our souls soaring. They are the entertainers whose songs and music were the soundtrack to the story of a proud and positive community.

Now we ask you to join us in saluting the talented troubadours who took to the stage in parish halls and band halls, in youth clubs and social clubs, in bar lounges and hotel function rooms, in concert halls and school assembly halls to ensure that the music never died.

Tickets £35 (includes 2 course meal)

Ticket Information: 028 90606850. Everyone welcome.