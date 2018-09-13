Celebrating Irish language

NOMINATIONS are still open for The Outstanding Contribution to the Irish Language Award in this year’s Aisling Awards.

This award celebrates the vibrancy and uniqueness which the Irish language brings to the city of Belfast, the award will honour an organisation or person who works tirelessly to pioneer the language. This year’s Aisling Awards will be held in the Europa Hotel on Thursday October 18, when guests will gather to celebrate those who are making a difference to city.

Previous winners of the Gaeilge include: Glór na Móna, Cumann Chluain Árd, Féile an Droichead, Ionad Uibh Eachach, Croí Éanna and Cumann Cultúrtha Mhic Reachtain

Edel Ní Chorráin from our sponsor Foras na Gaeilge said: “Cuireann Gradaim na hAislinge ardán iontach ar fáil do thograí Gaeilge gach bliain.

“Tá muid ag súil le bheith ag tacú leo arís i mbliana agus iad ag bronnadh Ghradam na Gaeilge ar thogra eile, le haitheantas a thabhairt dá chuid iarrachtaí leis an Ghaeilge a chur chun cinn.”

“Gradaim na hAislinge have given Irish language initiatives a valuable platform over the years. We look forward to supporting the recognition of yet one more initiative in 2018 through the Irish language award.”

Also supporting the 2018 Aisling Awards are Premier Partner Open University, the Kennedy Centre, Ulster Bank, Ulster University, Sean Graham, TG4, Mercury Security, Movie House Cinemas and Belfast International Airport.

To nominate in the Outstanding Contribution to the Irish Language category visit www.aisling-events.com/aisling-awards-2018-nomination

The 22nd annual Aisling Awards will take place in the Europa Hotel on Thursday October 18. For further information please contact Aisling Events on 02890 611916.