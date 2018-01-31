Cave Hill exhibition to open at Easter

THE Cave Hill Conservation Campaign group are appealing to the public for items as part of a new exhibition on the North Belfast historic landscape.

An idea first discussed about a year ago by volunteers of the group, Belfast Castle has now granted space for an exhibition to be installed in the basement, which is set to open around Easter. A number of historical items have already been accumulated, including a medieval axe head, as well as a modern axe used by former World Champion boxer Rinty Monaghan when he trained on the hill. The group also have flint scrapers and musket-balls and a replica of a bronze-age gold bracelet found in 1993 and are hoping to secure a replica of the Cave Hill Diamond, which is currently located in the Linen Hall Library.

Cormac Hamill, from the Cave Hill Conservation Campaign group is appealing to the public for any items which could be used in the new exhibition.

“Belfast Castle has agreed to give us space for an exhibition in the basement. We have sourced some cabinets and gathered items so we are hoping to open it around Easter time,” he explained.

“We would dearly love some more articles either as gifts or even on a short or long-term loan. All gifts and loans will of course be acknowledged in the display.

“If you have anything suitable and are willing to pass it to us for the exhibition, please get in touch.

“It would be great to put such items on public exhibition.”

You can contact Cormac Hamill at the Cave Hill Conservation Campaign on Tel: 02890 291357 or email: cormachamill@cavehillconservation.org.

