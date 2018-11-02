Carmel goes stateside to lobby for ’Murph Massacre campaign support

CARMEL Quinn of the Ballymurphy Massacre families is set to take part in a speaking tour of America, organised by the Ancient Order of Hibernians and Relatives for Justice.

Carmel is the sister of one of 11 victims, John Laverty.

The tour follows interventions by 150 Tory MPs as well as British Prime Minister Theresa May aimed at discrediting investigations of British forces for Troubles killings in the north. A founding member of the Ballymurphy Massacre campaign and member of Relatives for Justice, Carmel will ask for American support for the campaign at public events and Congressional meetings.

150 MPs have called for an end of former British troopers being “hounded and pursued” by murder investigations, while Theresa May praised the “heroism” of British crown forces who “upheld the law”. RFJ believes that while not specifically referring to Ballymurphy, such claims may impact an inquest considering whether British forces upheld the rule of law in the case.

AOH Freedom for All Ireland Chair Martin Galvin said: “The Ballymurphy Massacre is a fundamental test of Britain’s ability to give legacy justice. If victims cannot get justice where 11 people, including a Catholic priest and mother of eight children were killed by British troops, how can we expect justice in any killings or collusion murders where British forces were involved? AOH National Vice-President Danny O’Connell and National Secretary Jere Cole recently promised the Ballymurphy families that America would stand behind them in their battle for justice. We are committed to keep that pledge.”

