Call for chefs to become a ‘master’

RENOWNED chef Danny Millar was onhand to do the honours on Monday morning as he and restaurateurs and food critics officially launched the inaugural Balmoral Hotel’s Professional Master Chef competition.

As part of Féile an Phobail’s 30th anniversary celebrations and in partnership with Hospitality Ulster, chefs from across the city are being encouraged to display their culinary flair with the chance to secure tutelage with a top European chef.

Parson’s Nose proprietor Danny Millar spoke of how Belfast’s food scene is among “the most exciting in Europe” and encouraged all those putting their shoulder to the wheel in kitchens city-wide to get involved before the closing date of July 6.

Belfast’s First Citizen Deirdre Hargey was also in attendance, describing the competition as a “real showcase for new chefing talent and an innovative way to merge hospitality, talent and food together.”

She added: “Belfast has a wealth of talent in terms of chefs who are working to create the most delicious plates in our restaurants and hotels and this event will really show off their skills and talents. I would encourage as many chefs out there to take part.”

To enter submit your own locally sourced summer recipe online at balmoralhotelbelfast.co.uk. Closing date for entries is July 6.

The live Professional Master Chef final will take place on August 9 in the Balmoral Hotel’s grand ballroom.

For ticket information and enquiries please contact hotel reception on 02890 301234.