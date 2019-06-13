Cacace’s British title fight to take place at the Falls Park

ANTHONY Cacace will get the chance to land the British super-featherweight on home soil as his challenge to Sam Bowen will take place on the undercard of Michael Conlan v Vladimir Nikitin at the Falls Park on August 3.

The Lenadoon southpaw had been expected to face Bowen at the 02 Arena in London on the Daniel Dubois v Nathan Gorman card on July 13, but the fight will now take place at home in what will be a magical night for local boxing.

Cacace had been frozen out of the super-featherweight division since his loss to Martin J Ward for the British and Commonwealth titles in July 2017 and has fought just twice since including a points win over Alan Isaias Castillo in London back in February.

However, he was finally nominated as the mandatory challenger by the British Boxing Board of Control in the wake of that victory, with Frank Warren winning the purse bid to stage the contest.

The July 13 card had been widely expected to be the date and venue, but with that card already fully, Cacace’s manager, Pat Magee was able to secure the Falls Park card for his man.

“We were disappointed that the initial date of July 13 at the 02 Arena in London fell through, but delighted to get the fight on home soil at the Falls Park,” he said.

“This is a massive fight for Anthony and having promoted a show at the Falls Park during Feile four years ago, I know it’s going to be a great atmosphere.

“We couldn’t ask for more than to get this fight for the British title against Sam Bowen at home as it’s easily the biggest of Anthony’s career and a win will help him push on in his career.”

Now 30, Cacace knows he must grab this golden opportunity against the Englishman who is 15-0 and will make the second defence of the Lonsdale Belt having won it against Maxi Hughes and held onto it with a ninth round TKO victory against Jordan McCorry back in March.

‘The Apache’ has had something of a stop-start career, but victory here will ensure he has something to bring to the table going forward and while Bowen represents a major challenge, it’s one the West Belfast man can win with 10,000 local fans getting behind him on the night.

Meanwhile, Paddy Barnes and Sean McComb have also been confirmed to appear on the August 3 card.

Two-time Olympic medalist Barnes (5-2) and former Northern Ireland captain McComb (7-0, 4 KOs) will join their old amateur team-mate Conlan on a massive night.

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan said: “This event just got even bigger with the additions of two more of Belfast’s classiest and most popular boxers in Paddy and Sean.

“Very few fighters challenge for a world title in their sixth professional fight but Paddy has never been one to shy away. Having won two Olympic medals as an amateur, he now has a big stage on which to relaunch his second assault on the summit of professional boxing.

“Sean, meanwhile, has been widely tipped by experts as one of the hottest prospects in the game. He achieved big things as an amateur as well and although he’s already fought at Windsor Park and at Boston’s TD Garden, fighting at Féile will be extra special for him too.”