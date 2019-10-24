Cacace has rescheduled title challenge confirmed

ANTHONY Cacace will finally get the chance to challenge Sam Bowen for the British super-featherweight title when they lock horns at the Birmingham Arena on November 30.

‘The Apache’ had been due to take on the Englishman at the Falls Park on August 3, but an injury to the champion forced a postponement and rescheduling that will now take place next month.

Cacace previously fought for the title back in July 2017, but came up short against Martin J Ward and has boxed just twice since with his last outing a points win over Alan Castillo in February.

He has had to bide his time and wait for this opportunity, but he has now got it and knows he must produce the goods in what is a crossroads fight for the 30 year-old Lenadoon man.

“This was meant to happen twice before – once in London and once at the Falls Park in Belfast, but now it’s happening here,” he said at Monday’s press conference.

“I’ve watched him and I know what he brings to the table. He’s tough and I know he’s a good fighter. I have a lot of respect for him.”

Cacace previously fought for the title back in July 2017, but came up short against Martin J Ward and has boxed just twice since with his last outing a points win over Alan Castillo in February.

There can be no room for error on this occasion and he is aware that he must produce to finally see what was a promising career following his Celtic title win over Ronnie Clark finally take off.

“That was four years ago,” he recalled.

“My career seems to have gone a bit stale since then, but I’m buzzing for this opportunity.

“There are not many people who want to fight me so I can’t get the opportunities, but I’m mandatory now to fight Sam. I know he’s a good fighter and I know this has all the makings of a good fight. This for me is a tough fight so I’m not looking past Sam.”

Bowen will enter the ring with a perfect 15-fight record and 11 of those wins came inside the distance including his title win over Maxi Hughes and first defence against Jordan McCorry.

There is been a WBO Inter-Continental title win over Horacio Cabral in between, so the 27 year-old is in great form and his aggressive style ought to make for a good fight between the pair.

“There’s no denying he’s a great fighter,” said the champion.

“I went with my dad to watch him when he boxed Martin Ward because I thought I would get either one of those because I was mandatory to box for the British title.

“He’s a good lad and a top fighter, so I’m excited for it because I know it’s going to be a good fight.”

While Bowen will almost certainly pile forward and put the pressure on, this could afford Cacace the opportunity to detonate his powerful left hand, but he believes he has the tools to win this fight several ways and can adapt to get the job done.

“You can tell by his style that he likes to whale forward,” notes the West Belfast man.

“I can do both, so we will just see what happens.

“I can box southpaw or orthodox. I can move; I can fight. Can he do that? We’ll just have to wait and see.”