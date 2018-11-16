BookTrust NI and Belfast International Airport launch crucial reading project

Belfast International Airport has joined forces with BookTrust to launch activities and events that will benefit local school children.

BookTrust is dedicated to getting children reading because children who read are happier, healthier, more empathetic and more creative. Their early language development is supported and they also do better at school.

Jaclyn Coulter, Head of HR at Belfast International Airport, said: “Education is a key component of our Corporate Responsibility strategy and we are delighted to have teamed up with BookTrust to get more children reading which in turn boosts their creativity and language skills. Over the next few months we have several events planned including a day with Nick Sharratt, celebrated author and animator. This is a really exciting partnership which we look forward to developing.”

Liz Canning, Head of BookTrust Northern Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Belfast International Airport on board as a new corporate partner. Getting books into the hands of children is vital and we’re excited to begin our journey working together to ensure as many children across Northern Ireland can enjoy the lifelong benefits of reading for pleasure.”

Brona Whittaker, Arts Manger at Arts and Business NI, said, “The relationship between Book Trust Northern Ireland and Belfast International Airport proves how an arts and business partnership can creatively impact on the local community. By engaging children in reading and in turn developing their vocabulary and language skills, these events and activities will promote the children’s learning and development and help them succeed in school. Arts & Business NI are delighted to support the relationship and project.”

