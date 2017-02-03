Bombay night will aid women’s India efforts

TWO big-hearted Belfast women are doing their bit to ensure that the women of New Delhi have a better standard of life.

Roisin McDonough and Noirin McKinney will be travelling to New Delhi in March along with a team of volunteers from Habitat for Humanity NI Women’s Build, Delhi.

Speaking to Daily Belfast Roisin said: “We will be working alongside women who currently live in poor housing conditions without a proper toilet. Not having proper toilet facilities makes women particularly vulnerable and can lead to sexual assaults and rape as well as making them vulnerable to disease.

“We will be helping to build new homes and proper toilet facilities for these women and their families that in turn will help improve their health, hygene and increase their safety, security and dignity.

“We are especially delighted because this will be an all-women build and we will be helping families, it feels great to be able to give something back and we would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our many sponsors, without them we would really have struggled.”

If you wish to help Noirin and Roisin with their fundraising efforts for the trip, call into Bengal Brasserie, Ormeau Road on Monday February 6 at 7.30pm for a wonderful evening of Indian cuisine and entertainment.

The cost is £20 per head for a two-course meal. As well as entertainment from star of stage and screen Dan Gordon, there will also be a range of raffle prizes on the evening.

To book, phone or text Roisin McDonough on 07958 502070 or Noirin McKinney on 07500 038878.