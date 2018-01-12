Bobby Sands mother passes away

10 SHARES Share Tweet

SINN Féin leader Gerry Adams has paid tribute to Rosaleen Sands, the mother of hunger striker and MP Bobby Sands who passed away today January 12, 2018.

Speaking earlier today as news broke of Mrs Sands passing Mr Adams said: “I was extremely saddened to learn of Rosaleen’s death and, on behalf of Sinn Féin, I extend condolences to the entire Sands clan.

“Roasaleen was a strong, inspirational woman who, like all families of the hunger strikers, bore immense pain but stood by her son Bobby during the darkest of times.

“The dignity and strength she displayed was a testament to her character and her belief in standing up for what was right and just, even if that meant great suffering for herself, Bobby’s father John and their family.

“In many ways she epitomised what all the mothers of the hunger strikers endured and her sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Bobby Sands died on May 5, 1981 while on hunger strike in the Maze prison, he was 27 years old.