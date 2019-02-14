Best of the West starts its travels with Translink

THE Andersonstown News, in conjunction with our principal partner Translink Metro and Glider, are delighted to bring you the Best of the West 2019.

Following on from last year’s runaway success we are again celebrating all that is great and good about our beloved West Belfast. We were blown away with the number of votes that came in last year, just over 523,000, and we are hoping this year will be even bigger and better.

We would be delighted if you, our loyal readers, would join us in nominating who you think are the ‘Best of the West 2019’ from our extensive list of nominees. Will Goodfellas defend their ‘Best Restaurant’ title? Will Glen Florists still be the ‘Best Florist in the West? Can Direct Furniture hang on in there as ‘Best Household Retailer’? And what about Gymco – are they still the ‘Best Gym’ in the West?

This year also sees the launch of three new categories: Best Dentist, Best Solicitors and Best Dog Groomers.

Sean McGreevy, Translink Service Delivery Manager, Falls Depot, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to celebrate so many different aspects of community life in the West so it’s a real privilege to become the Best of the West Awards principal partner. With both our Glider and Metro services now operating across West Belfast, everyday we’re providing an important service to connect local people and make public transport your first choice for travel.

“These awards are a great way to recognise the amazing people we serve and their outstanding contribution to help this area develop and thrive. There’s always such a fantastic public response following the awards launch and we’re encouraging our own customers to get on board with nominations to support all that’s great about their local area.”

Other business partners include the Kennedy Centre, Specsavers, MCK Property, the Ortus Group and The Hair Lounge. So this week why not look through our list of categories on page 15 and nominate your favourites.

We plan to celebrate these wonderful people, organisations and businesses with a special brochure followed by a wonderful night of celebrations.

Nominations will close on Friday, March 8 at noon with a shortlist of four from each category to follow and the all-important voting will then begin.

Our worthy winners will be celebrated at our ‘Best Fest’ party in The Devenish Complex Saturday, April 13, with the ‘Best’ host in town, none other than top TV personality Barra Best.

It’s time to celebrate all that is wonderful in our community, so let’s raise a glass and celebrate the ‘Best of the West 2019’.

Nominate now at http://belfastmediagroup.com/best-of-the-west-voting/