Belfasters ready for night to remember

Belfast’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations will kick start tonight with the much anticipated Belfasters gig in the city.

Taking place in the Devenish complex the show, which will be a tribute to the Dubliners, is expected to delight audiences ahead of the main March 17 festivities. If there’s one way to celebrate the feast of our Patron Saint it’s with the legendary music of the Dubliners. The aptly named Belfasters of father and son duo Seán and Seán Óg Mac Corraidh, Gerard McNeill, Shane McNeill and Stephen Loughran will bring their musical talents to the Finaghy complex for one night only this evening.

Féile an Earraigh Director Kevin Gamble said audiences can expect a real night to remember.

“The Belfasters gig is part of our Féile an Earraigh finale celebrations and we are delighted to have them play their inaugural gig here in West Belfast,” he said. “We will have Irish traditional music and musicians playing throughout the evening and indeed across West Belfast on Friday as we countdown to celebrating our patron saint. All our Féile an Earraigh festival highlights have been designed to animate this part of the city. Along with our talks and discussions – and I should mention we have Pádraig Ó Muirigh along with Barra McGrory discussing the Gibraltar inquest on Thursday night – we feel that there really has been something for everyone this year. This is all part of our Féile30 celebrations and we look forward to seeing the community come out to support The Belfasters on Friday night.”

Tickets for The Belfasters are priced at £5 and are available from the Devenish Complex and the Féile an Phobail offices with a limited number on the door.

Please follow and like us: