IF you love the music of the legendary Luke Kelly and The Dubliners then The Devenish is the spot for you tonight (Friday) as Belfast’s supergroup tribute to The Dubliners – The Belfasters – take to the stage.

The Belfasters are made up of Gerard McNeill from The Rapparees, Shane McNeill and Stephen Loughran from The Rhythm of the Dance, as well as well-known folk singer Seán MacCorraidh and Seán Óg MacCorraidh from The Rising of the Moon.

Last year The Belfasters packed out The Devenish the evening before St Patrick’s Day and they’re back for the St Patrick’s celebrations this weekend.

Looking forward to the event, Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said: “This is the second year that The Belfasters have performed a massive concert in The Devenish as part of Féile an Phobail’s Spring Festival, Féile an Earraigh.

“Last year The Belfasters played to a sold-out grand ballroom in The Devenish and it was one of the highlights of the spring Féile.

“The group is made up of a number of well-known and accomplished local artists and they will be playing the best of Irish folk music in the tradition of the legendary Luke Kelly and The Dubliners‬‬whose music we all know and love.‬

“Black Velvet Band, Monto, McAlpines Fusiliers, Dublin in the Rare Oul’ Times, Raglan Road – I could go on forever.

“If you are finishing work this Friday for a long weekend to celebrate St Patrick’s then this concert is the perfect event to get the festivities going with a bang.”

Doors open at 7pm and a limited number of tickets are still available for only £5 from The Devenish.

Kevin added: “Hundreds of tickets have already been sold and we fully expect this concert will be a sell-out so get your tickets sorted now.” Belfasters back playing the best of the Dubliners