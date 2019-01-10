Battleoverdoyen looks Cheltenham-bound

Cheltenham Notebook

Laurina was cut to 7/2 by local layers, Sean Graham for the Champion Hurdle after making no mistake when beating one rival on her return to action at Sandown on Saturday and she looked as good as ever so will be a massive danger to favourite Buveur D’air who is 6/4 favourite with the same firm.

Battleoverdoyen (main pic) maintained his unbeaten record with a hard-fought victory in the Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle, but this horse looks a beast and will be a big festival player whatever race he goes for.

He is now a general 6/1 second-favourite with Sean Graham for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, with Nicky Henderson’s champ the marginal market leader at 5/1.

French raider, Master Dino put on a show at Plumpton and was made the 5/1 favourite for the JLT Chase at the festival after the impressive win. Ante-post punters latched on, but by Tuesday it was doom and gloom for them as it emerged that he will miss out after sustaining a hairline leg fracture – nightmare for punters. Recent Cheltenham winner, LostinTranslation takes over as market leader at 6/1.

Weekend Racing

Right, let’s get some bets up for the weekend and we start with the 32Red Casino Chase (2.05 Kempton) with Kim Bailey’s Peterborough Chase winner, Charbel (13/8) will take all the beating with Top Notch the danger.

The listed Unibet Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle (2.40 Kempton) looks a lottery of a race as usual and the midweek betting suggests that with hat-trick seeking Kloud Gate leading the markets at 5/1, but we side with smooth Ascot winner Darling Maltaix (13/2) who can strike for the Paul Nicholls team.

There’s good racing at Warwick and we have the Grade 2 Ballymore Leamington Novices’ Hurdle (2.25). This is a hot looking contest for punters to work out and Birchdale looks a warm favourite, but I liked the way Tidal Flow (5/2) battled at for victory at Newbury and he looks the value bet in the race.

We have the listed Hampton Novices’ Chase (1.50) on the same card and if Rockys Treasure (5/4) turns up for this one – take note.

Suggested bets: Single Wins and Lucky 15.

The PG Weekend Soccer Selections

PG Saturday Quad

West Brom

Burnley

Sunderland

Peterborough

pays 25/1 with Sean Graham

PG Saturday Acca

Barnsley

Bristol City

Portsmouth

Exeter

Mansfield

pays 10/1 with Sean Graham Bookmakers

PG Saturday Draw Treble

Crystal Palace v Watford

Leicester v Southampton

Birmingham v Middlesbrough

pays 33/1 with Sean Graham Bookmakers

The PG Saturday BTTS & Over 2.5 goals Bet

Preston v Swansea

Brentford v Stoke

Shrewsbury v Charlton

Crewe v Newport County

Northampton v Carlisle

BTTS pays 18/1

Overs Bet pays 36/1

with Sean Graham Bookmakers

Punter loses £287,000 after cash-out

The online cash-out curse struck again at the weekend for a Skybet punter who placed a £5 Sunday football bet.

The punter had some great prices taking Barnet 11/1 to win at Sheffield Utd; Oldham to win at Fulham; and Doncaster to win at Preston to name a few. With eight minutes remaining, the bet had five winning and a couple drawing after Millwall equalised. The online firm offered our sweating punter £5,710.25 which was too good to turn down at this time of year and to be honest, I would have done the same thing. Then disaster struck… Millwall came from behind in the last 10 minutes to win and then Oldham scored in the 88th minute at Fulham and our punter was left devastated even though he won £5,710.25. The cash-out cost him £287,000 – yes that’s right over a quarter of a million – no words, poor guy.

Bet what you can afford, do not chase losses. Follow our betting motto of bet small, win big and remember one vital thing, the bookie always wins – never let anyone tell you different.