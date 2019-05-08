Ballymurphy Inquest: Gerry Adams to give witness evidence today

SINN Féin Louth TD and former party President Gerry Adams will today (Wednesday) give evidence at the Ballymurphy inquest.

The inquest is looking into the deaths of 11 people in the Ballymurphy area of West Belfast in August 1971.

Gerry Adams said: “11 people died in the greater Ballymurphy area in the three days following internment in August 1971. I was not a witness to any of the killings by British Paras of the 9 men and one woman whose deaths are the subject of the inquest.

“However, I did witness aspects of the events in that area following internment; including the courageous rescue by local people of one young boy who had been shot by a British soldier. My family home, from which my mother was evicted by the Paras, was also damaged beyond repair by them.

“I want to commend the enormous courage of all of the families who have campaigned for decades for truth and justice for their loved ones.

“In recent months they have had to listen to the evidence of many witnesses, including former British soldiers responsible for some of the deaths, who have described in chilling detail the killing of their loved ones. It has been a traumatic experience for the families.”

