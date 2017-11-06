Baker to replace Bell on Council

4 SHARES Share Tweet

LAGMORE Sinn Fein activist Danny Baker is to replace David Bell as a Belfast City Councillor.

MR Bell has served as a Sinn Féin Councillor since being elected to Lisburn council in 2011 and then, after the council boundary changes, to Belfast City Council in 2014.

The Dunmurry man said his increased responsibilities as a teacher and to his family meant it was in the best interests of the people of Lagmore and Mount Eagles to step aside.

“It has been an honour and privilege to represent the people of Lagmore and Mount Eagles on behalf of Sinn Fein for the past seven years,” he said.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my time as a councillor, and in particular everyone who put their faith in Sinn Féin and voted for us in such huge numbers in the Colin area.

“I have always worked to the best of my ability to make my community a better place. I have been lucky to be a part of a wonderful team that has carried out many community clean-ups, helped to deliver new play parks, a community development centre, increased youth provision and assist hundreds of constituents with individual issues, all in the face of relentless Tory cuts. \

“With the increased responsibilities I have as a teacher and to my family it is in the best interests of the people that I step aside to allow someone who can commit to the workload required to fulfil that position.

“I look forward to continuing to work as a Sinn Fein activist in the Lagmore area and doing whatever I can to help my community and stand up for those without a voice.”

Sole nominee for the position, Danny Baker is a former pupil of De La Salle Secondary School and graduated from Queen’s University Belfast with a degree in politics.

The 25-year-old married father-of-three has been a a Sinn Féin activist from 2005 and is vice-chairperson of the Lagmore Sinn Féin cumann. He has also recently acted as the party’s Director of Elections in the area.

Danny Baker’s nomination will be ratified tonight (Monday) at a local selection convention to go forward to the Sinn Féin Ard Comhairle for approval.