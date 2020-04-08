Bad news for lockdown kids, great news for parents as West Partnership delivers home-school iPads

The West Belfast Partnership Board has handed over its educational store of iPads to a local community group to ensure children confined to the home during the Coronavirus emergency can continue their learning.

Angie Mervyn, Education Programme Manager with the Board said the group teamed up with staff from Beechmount’s Blackie River Centre to distribute the devices.

“A few years ago as part of our Department of Education (DoE) funded ‘Sharing the Learning’ Programme, we bought iPads and spoke to our local nursery and primary schools about how they could best be used to help with family learning,” said Angie.

“The iPads are loaded with all the apps that are used in schools across West Belfast and in the last few days we have distributed them to local community groups.

“We are delighted to be able to help and it is especially important at this time as the iPads will help keep families connected and also help children to continue to learn at home through the literacy and numeracy apps which are downloaded on the devises.

“We want to say thanks to Blackie Community Centre who have distributed the iPads to identified families in the area.”