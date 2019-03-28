Auxerre to kick-start ‘Spring Double’ in Lincoln

The Flat is back with the Lincoln on Saturday at Doncaster (3.35), which is the annual curtain raiser to the new season. My auld Da used to tell me: “If you get the ‘Spring Double’ up, son, it will pay for a sunshine holiday for you.” I always found it hard to get over the first leg.

The Lincoln is first up this weekend and then you have to work out the English Grand National at Aintree the following Saturday.

We tipped up Addeybb last year and he did the business for us and our readers, so if the Charlie Appleby-trained AUXERRE (7/2) can manage to get over his high draw then he looks the one for us and has been heavily punted all week.

ANIBALE FLY (11/1) looks cracking value after his brilliant second in the Gold Cup a few weeks back and if he has come through that race unscathed, then he looks a big player at Aintree next Saturday. The spring double pays a massive 60/1.

MEYDAN LUCKY 15

Over at Meydan it’s World Cup Day with millions up for grabs at the Dubai track.

We start with Al Quoz Sprint (1.30) and BLUE POINT (4/6) will take some stopping in this one, while DREAM CASTLE (7/2) can strike in the Dubai Turf (3.20).

OLD PERSIAN (6/4) can give William Buick a big race double in the Dubai Sheema Classic (4.00) and we hope NORTH AMERICA (4/1) can strike in the big one, the Dubai World Cup (4.40).

SATURDAY SOCCER DRAW TREBLE

Onto the weekend soccer and we start with the weekend draw treble bet and hopefully the following Premier League games end up all square: Brighton v Southampton; Burnley v Wolves and finishing with the late kick-off between West Ham and Everton. The draw treble pays around 38/1.

SUNDAY SOCCER QUAD

Onto the weekend quad and it’s all Sunday games for us, starting with the Old Firm and Celtic could take another massive step towards the league title with a win over Rangers at 12.00.

Add wins for Fiorentina, Sevilla and hopefully a sweat on the big Premier League game where we are banking on Liverpool delivering us a 12/1 quad when they face Spurs at Anfield.

SATURDAY SOCCER ACCA

Next up is the weekend odds-on acca and we hope we get a run for our money with these Saturday selections: Leicester; Aston Villa; Barnsley; Lincoln; and finishing in the Scottish Premier League with Kilmarnock. The Acca pays around 14/1 on our Sean Graham coupon.

GOALS GALORE BETS

We’re looking for goals galore in these games: Ipswich v Hull; Reading v Preston; Gillingham v Rochdale; Forest Green v MK Dons; and finishing with the Tranmere v Carlisle game. BTTS score pays around 18s and the Overs Bet close to 33/1 on our Sean Graham coupon.

The PG is online via Facebook and Twitter daily with more selections, competitions and bets of the week and we are back here next week with a Grand National special.