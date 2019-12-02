Folow us on social media

Sign up to our mailing list

Peter Pan Lyric Theatre
Online December 2, 2019

At the finish line

St John the Baptist pupils take part in Couch to 5K at the Falls Park pictured are: Laoise Mervyn, Ronan Leonard, Lucas Corr, Olivia May and Charlie McAvoy St John the Baptist pupils take part in Couch to 5K at the Falls Park pictured are: Laoise Mervyn, Ronan Leonard, Lucas Corr, Olivia May and Charlie McAvoy
By Jim Corr
Please follow and like us: