Ardoyne dancers top of the world

AN Ardoyne-based Irish dancing school are celebrating after their success at the An Chomhdhail World Championships in Killarney.

Lawrenson-Toal Academy of Irish Dance brought home a world champion to North Belfast with Caragh Hendron scooping first place in the under-16 category. Caragh is now set for a scholarship with Studio2Stage in New Jersey this summer.

Caitlin Atherton achieved runner-up at under-20 level and Carys Shepherd took third at under-13 level amongst many other top places for the rest of the girls. The overall senior team also scooped third.

Founding member Arlene Toal, who herself travelled the world as a professional dancer as part of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, said: “The dancers trained four or five days a week in the run up to the World Championship and put in a lot of hard work and dedication.

“It was an amazing World Championships for all our girls and is a reward of all their hard work and dedication. We are really putting North Belfast on the map in Irish dancing.

“I am unbelievably proud of all the girls. We have made so many memories this year and heaps of fun had.

“I would like to thank parents for their continued commitment and support of the girls. I am so proud to coach these girls and congratulations to each and every one of them.”

Lawrenson-Toal Academy operate from the Flax Centre in Ardoyne with classes taking place every Monday and Wednesday night at 6pm. For more information visit their Facebook page.

