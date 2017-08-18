Ardoyne and Marrowbone festival has something for all as the fun gets started

THE nine-day Ardoyne and Marrowbone Community Festival gets underway (today) Friday 18th to Sunday 27th August.

The action-packed programme includes soccer camps, health events, drama, music, arts, live music at the Pavilion, drive-in movies and street parties.

Live music at the Pavilion, (Flax Centre car park) will include the fantastic ten-piece ska band DogHouse, A night at the musicals, a Rat Pack and swing night plus much more.

The focus of the festival is to celebrate positive community and promote health and well-being for all the family, from children and young people to older people.

Many of the events remain free of charge for everyone, however some events will request a small donation to help cover the cost of that particular event.

The chosen beneficiary of this year’s festival is the North Belfast Advice Partnership Food Bank. Established in 2014, the food bank has assisted over 600 families with crisis intervention food parcels and distributed approximately 7965 meals to households in North Belfast.

The full programme of events will be distributed around local doors and later available online.

For more information, contact Paul on 07467339637 or keep an eye on updates via Facebook- Ardoyne/Marrowbone Community Festival or on Twitter at @ardbonefest #ArdBoneFest