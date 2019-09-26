Arder: give our young affordable leisure rates

WITH the new Brooke Leisure Centre just weeks from opening its doors and work well underway at Andersonstown, Sinn Féin Councillor Arder Carson is proposing that the city’s young people be offered concessionary rates as a means of boosting their mental and physical health.

Councillor Carson’s ambitious proposal on funding for the young was made during a meeting of the Active Belfast Limited Board, of which he is a member, and will be put forward for further discussion at October’s full monthly council meeting which takes place at City Hall on Tuesday next.

“This proposal was made in advance of the completion of new facilities at Andersonstown, Brooke and Lisnaharragh which when completed will have new leisure/health products for all of its users,” said Arder. “This will give young people an opportunity to avail of first class facilities and top of the range products, have fun with their friends and make use of excellent health and fitness suites whilst helping them with some of the cost.

“This proposal would help to make this more affordable and more accessible and could contribute to the social, physical and emotional wellbeing of young people across our city,” added the local councillor.

