Apples Jade all the rage in Champion

Of the 17 Irish winners at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival, eight of them had lined up at the Dublin Racing Festival last weekend, writes Ronan Graham.

Apples Jade was sensational, beating Supasundae by 16 lengths that was a sight to behold and she will take some beating in the Champion Hurdle – best priced at 2/1 with us.

Willie Mullins got off the mark with Min and owner, Rich Ricci stated afterwards that he was more than likely to go down the Champion Chase route and we go 5/1 for that Impressive Le Richebourg made it four wins from five starts over fences and we make him our 7/2 favourite for the Arkle.

Sir Eric landed the Triumph trial easily under Mark Walsh and is as short as 7/4 with us for the first race on Cheltenham Friday.

Willie Mullins’ stable companions, Klassical Dream and Aramon fought out the Novice Hurdle and both shortened in the Supreme market. However, Mullins stated afterwards that Aramon (10/1) was more than likely to head to the festival. Bellshill just emerged in front of Road To Respect in the Irish Gold Cup after a titanic tussle and Ruby Walsh will face a dilemma between the Mullins stable stars when he has to chose his Gold Cup mount. Bellshill is currently around 10/1 with us.

Bet of the Week

One punter was celebrating on Sunday after a cracking home a Lucky 15 bet.

His 20p Lucky 15 bet (£3 outlay) was spread over Saturday and Sunday and the local small-stakes punter picked FOUR great priced winners.

The bet got off to a winning start when Eviscerating (10/1) somehow came out best in the 3.40 at Naas after looking like he was caught on the line, but got the verdict after the judge studied the print.

His next selection, Barnes Des Mottes (4/1) hacked up in the finale at Naas to bank our punter a few quid and set up a massive Sunday sweat.

That sweat got a whole lot better when Dounikos (12/1) won the feature race at Punchestown under Davy Russell to set up a mammoth sweat in the last race at the meeting.

Our punter was probably behind the sofa as the race went off and when his selection, Dinny Lacey (7/1) hit the front two furlongs out, there were probably a few heart-stopping moments for our sweating punter, but his selection fought off all challengers to win.

Our bet small, win big punter scooped £2177.04 for his £3 bet – cracking bet.

Dates for the Diary

Already penned in dates for the PG 2019 diary begins with the Sean Graham Bookmakers Cheltenham Preview Night on Monday, March 4 at the Europa Hotel.

Cheltenham Friday with the PG will be held in McEnaneys on Friday, March 15 – usual free Sean Graham bets, competitions and some complimentary food from the local bar.

Weekend Quad

On to the weekend football and we start with our weekend quad bet. We take wins for Stoke, Colchester, Northampton and Oldham – the quad pays around 15/1.

Weekend DRAW TREBLE

We’re hoping all these games end all square: Exeter v Bury; Preston v Nottingham Forest; and ending with the Atalanta v AC Milan game on Saturday night – pays around 35/1.

Weekend ACCA

On to the odds-on acca and we side with Sheffield Utd, Barnsley, Coventry, Lincoln and Port Vale – pays around 12/1.

Weekend BTTS/Overs (2.5 Goals)

We’re looking goals galore in these games: Aston Villa v West Brom; Charlton v Blackpool; Carlisle v MK Dons; Harrogate Town v Ebbsfleet United; and finishing with the Dagenham & Redbridge v Gateshead game.

BTTS score pays around 12s and the Overs Bet close to 19/1.

