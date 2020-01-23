Andytown ahead of schedule

THE new Andersonstown Leisure Centre is set to open to the public in April, it has been revealed.

Speaking at the official opening of the Brook Leisure Centre in Twinbrook, Cllr Brian Kingston, Chair of Belfast City Council’s Strategic, Policy and Resources Committee, said the redevelopment project was “ahead of schedule”.

He said: “West Belfast has more to look forward to later this year with the opening of the new Andersonstown Leisure Centre, scheduled to open in April.

“Herron Brothers (contractors) told me they are ahead of schedule.

“Both Brook and Andersonstown Leisure Centres will completely transform leisure opportunities and active living access in West Belfast.”

The new £25 million state-of-the-art facility on the Andersonstown Road will focus largely on water-based family fun, with the newly installed water slides having been visible for months.

The centre will also offer a range of dry facilities including a 140-station fitness suite, exercise and spin studio, café, multi-purpose room and two outdoor 3G five-a-side pitches.

