All eyes on the Sean Graham festival preview night

ALL eyes will be on the Europa Hotel on Monday for the brilliantly informative Sean Graham Cheltenham Preview Night.

Gordon Elliott heads an all-star racing cast with Willie Mullins’ assistant and ex-jockey, David Casey also taking his seat at the top table. Sean Graham have signed up the Noel Meade stable jockey Sean Flanagan who will give an insight into what he rides at the festival and a valued view on the chances of the Irish contingent. ‘The Couch’, Mark Winstanley brings his wit, while ITV Racing commentator, Richard Hoiles brings the stats. Ronan and Brian Graham will keep punters up-to-date with all the festival prices and festival specials along with their expertise on the Irish challenge.

The night will be compered by the excellent voice of racing, Gary O’Brien and tickets are on sale at all Sean Graham outlets for £10 – you get a free matched £5 bet for all four days at the festival so £20 in matched bets – amazing deal.



Weekend Draw Treble

At long last, we hit gold last weekend with a winning 40/1 draw treble winner- can we follow up? We’re hoping all these games end all square: Hull v Birmingham; Accrington v Coventry and finishing with the Forest Green v Lincoln – the draw treble pays around 38/1.

Weekend Quad

On to the weekend football and we start with our weekend quad bet. We take wins for

Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Fleetwood and

Exeter – the quad pays around 23/1.

Weekend Acca

Next up is the weekend odds-on acca and we side with Brighton, Wolves Swansea, Brentford and Sunderland – the Acca pays around 10/1.

Weekend BTTS/Overs (2.5 Goals)

We’re looking goals galore in these games: Burnley v Crystal Palace; Millwall v Norwich; St Mirren v Livingston; Swindon v Colchester; and finishing with the Crewe v Northampton game. BTTS score pays around 16s and the Overs Bet close to 27/1.

Cheltenham Pointers

After a week of turmoil in the Arkle ante post market, some others came to prominence in the festival betting writes Ronan Graham.

Southfield Stone beat the well-touted Angels Breath in the Dovecote. However, trainer Paul Nicholls stated that the more fancied Grand Sancy would be the more likely representative in the festival opener with his Saturday winner more than likely to head to the Imperial Cup.

Willie Mullins’ Rathvinden produced one of the most impressive efforts in the Bobby Jo Chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday and while his main target will surely be the Grand National, could he be a live outsider in a very open Gold Cup which he is currently 66/1 in some places?

On Sunday, Cadmium booked his ticket for the festival with a workmanlike performance to beat Doctor Phoenix. He is currently entered in the Grand Annual and is best priced 16/1.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Whatswrongwithyou cemented his position at the head of our Grand Annual market (8/1) with a straightforward win at Fontwell.

Some horses that have hardened in their respective races are Sir Eric (Triumph) now best priced 11/10 and Benie Des Dieux (Mares Hurdle) now best priced 6/5.



