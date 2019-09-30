Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2019
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
West Belfast’s Greatest Hits
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Andersonstown News
September 30, 2019
All ages turn out to hear about Hope Mission Zambia
Laura and Jax Bannon with Finnbar Christie at a Hope Mission Zambia information morning in St John's GAC
By Staff Reporter
Please follow and like us:
Lámh Dhearg and Portglenone get ready for part three
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Squinter
@squinteratn
Two have flown the nest, the remaining teen is, like, a beardy bloke. We've never had the heart to take this old ba…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
38 minutes ago
30 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@colmtobin
: Make no mistake. The Tories are now playing politics with one of the most hard-fought peace accords on the planet. This is a…
2 hours ago
30 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Sums
@ManUtd
up these days. Utterly depressing 😞
#MUFC
twitter.com/nocontextfooty…
2 hours ago
30 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@AidanWalshMUFC
: Thoughts on draw with Arsenal: - Rashford, Lingard & Pereira terrible - McTominay good today with Pogba - James very…
2 hours ago
30 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@rtenews
: RTÉ Northern Editor Tommie Gorman says the proposals for customs checks contained in a
#brexit
‘non-paper’ from the UK governm…
2 hours ago
30 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@tconnellyRTE
: BREAKING: the UK has proposed a string of "customs clearance centres" on both sides of the Irish border as a key part of…
2 hours ago
30 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@pmdfoster
:
@tconnellyRTE
@Telegraph
@BorisJohnson
@Policy_Exchange
@danielmgmoylan
You would have had to live in a hole the last three…
2 hours ago
30 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@AontroimGAA
: Paddy Cunningham goal!
pic.twitter.com/mAzaqaDaQe
2 hours ago
30 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ChrisHazzardSF
: The
#BorisBorder
looks even more farcical when it’s illustrated
pic.twitter.com/s8vXBUc868
2 hours ago
30 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@Tony_Robinson
: My lord, I have a cunning plan...
twitter.com/tconnellyrte/s…
2 hours ago
30 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
Clueless feckers
twitter.com/SkyNewsBreak/s…
2 hours ago
30 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
what a bloody great pic
@andreemurphy
Could see something similar at
#Feile20
@FeileBelfast
twitter.com/jamajestical/s…
3 hours ago
30 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@DavidMohan99
: FT and it's finally decided. Two Paddy Cunningham goals send
@lamhdheargclg
through, 2-8 to 0-9
3 hours ago
30 September 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
0-5 to 0-4 for
@casementsgac
over
@lamhdheargclg
in Antrim SFC semi-final part 3..Absolutely hockeying it down making it a bit of a lottery
4 hours ago
30 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@AontroimGAA
:
#Northswitchgear
SFC Replay Half time Lamh Dhearg: 0-4(4) Casements : 0-5(5)
pic.twitter.com/7krDLJTJH3
4 hours ago
30 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Eddie Vedder jamming with
@ChiliPeppers
🤘
twitter.com/ChiliPeppers/s…
4 hours ago
30 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@creamygoodness_
: Lads I bought a fuckin jambon and a cup of coffee this morning at a filling station in longford and it cost €5.40. Now…
5 hours ago
30 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@irelandincolour
: Battering Ram "Back with them, away with them" "taken near Moyasta in Clare in July 1888, at the home of a tenant of t…
6 hours ago
30 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ManUtd
: The stage is set...
#MUNARS
#MUFC
pic.twitter.com/68xBjFEKJ8
6 hours ago
30 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ManUtd
: Tonight's
#MUFC
team news for
#MUNARS
! Follow the game in our app 👇
6 hours ago
30 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@squinteratn
: Long shot RT request. Lost my prescription sunglasses. Not a Bono thing, I've a lifelong eye problem which makes makes me…
6 hours ago
30 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@btsportfootball
: When Olivier Giroud's grandchildren watch his greatest goals compilation, they will be awestruck by his skill... ✨ Th…
7 hours ago
30 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@DundalkFC
: The Treble is 🔛
#CmonTheTown
pic.twitter.com/r4LsJziRVY
7 hours ago
30 September 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Definitely due a really bad one next year
twitter.com/TheGlastoThing…
11 hours ago
30 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: A misty morning on the Andersonstown Road, where the new leisure centre is racing towards completion
pic.twitter.com/ohnJrk9V66
14 hours ago
30 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
A misty morning on the Andersonstown Road, where the new leisure centre is racing towards completion
pic.twitter.com/ohnJrk9V66
14 hours ago
30 September 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: Ready for Part 3 tonight - as Lámh Dhearg and Portglenone get ready for battle
belfastmediagroup.com/lamh-dhearg-an…
via
@ATownNews
14 hours ago
30 September 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Daily Belfast:
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
14 hours ago
30 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
We're out and about this week taking pictures of all P1 classes in West Belfast – look out for our supplement on Oc…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
14 hours ago
30 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@oliverdarcy
: —
@brianstelter
asks Robert De Niro about criticism he gets from Fox for speaking out against Trump. "Fuck em," De Niro re…
19 hours ago
30 September 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Just home from Ballycastle. What an epic Antrim SHC we just had, certainly on the best in a while. Explosive finish…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 day ago
29 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@newbelfast
: Local rivals set for Junior hurling decider
belfastmediagroup.com/local-rivals-s…
via
@ATownNews
3 days ago
28 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Hopefully a winner on the
#PG
@SPGBETTING
coupon. Overdue one.
pic.twitter.com/jrHsZA5Ewv
3 days ago
28 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@JamesConnollyVC
: We learned today that in Belfast during the 1950’s & 1960’s ‘The James Connolly’s’ was a thriving GAA club. Here the…
3 days ago
27 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/kLBqXm1zn0
5 days ago
26 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: The
@ATownNews
Inspirational Youth of the West 2019 nomination process ends this Friday (27th) - Let's get nominating! From M…
5 days ago
25 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
WATCH:
@HolyCrossBoys
Principal Kevin McArevey speaks out after an ‘improvised weapon’ was found in grounds of the…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
7 days ago
24 September 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: Are you a small community/volutary organisation in need of capital funding?
@CommunitiesNI
has teamed up with @cooperat…
1 week ago
23 September 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
Visited the East Germany museum today. My mate who was with me reckons they were better off than he was in 80s Ball…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 week ago
21 September 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
Sit down protest
#Berlin
style...
pic.twitter.com/i3DwefBI0d
1 week ago
20 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@PPR_Org
: Lord Mayor
@johnfinucane
,
@sdlpcllrHeading
,
@MattCollinspbp
,
@AntoFlynnser
,
@Paul_Doherty__
signing the
#BuildHomesNow
demands…
2 weeks ago
19 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@Rcitybelfast
: 💥two Year 1 groups were based in
@ArdoyneYC
& Spectrum Centre tonight. Session focused on Prejudice & Discrimination whic…
2 weeks ago
19 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@PPR_Org
: Our mural is officially LAUNCHED!
#BuildHomesNow
pic.twitter.com/el6TMXJF11
2 weeks ago
19 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week’s paper is on sale now!
#frontpage
pic.twitter.com/O5gKq7Pj55
2 weeks ago
19 September 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/Np65ySJOnB
3 weeks ago
12 September 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
@boyler67
@bronaghboyle1
pic.twitter.com/XaAJ3pE6Ip
4 weeks ago
02 September 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/YhVLqt3zuN
1 month ago
22 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
‘Fighting man’ Sullivan riding the wave in the paid ranks
belfastmediagroup.com/fighting-man-s…
@sullivan_damien
@espn
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 months ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Conlan and Ruiz make weight ahead of sold-out showdown
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-and-rui…
pic.twitter.com/yQ2o0lQ2xL
2 months ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McComb confident he will roar to victory against ‘Le Lion’
belfastmediagroup.com/mccomb-confide…
@sugarseantl
@espn
@MTKGlobal
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 months ago
02 August 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by