After a five-year wait 3G pitch and changing rooms open for business at Falls Park

A STATE-OF-THE-ART all-weather 3G pitch and smart new changing facilities have opened for business at the Falls Park after a five-year wait.

Part of the Falls Park and City Cemetery Masterplan, the pitch and changing facilities are set to transform the park as almost £1 million pounds of Belfast City Council money has been poured into the ambitious project.

“Basically what you are talking about is having the most top-end pitch in the whole of the city in the heart of West Belfast,” said Sinn Féin Councillor Steven Corr.

“This has been close to five years in the making and I remember when this project first started to take shape. I have been walking past the construction site these past few months and it is brilliant to see it all take shape. It is really something to see,” he said.

“I was sick of seeing kids and our young people getting bussed out of our area to play sport in other parts of the city. We have these first class facilities now for GAA use and we want them to be used. We want this for our local teams and for teams from across the city to avail of what we now have in the Falls Park.

“From a health promotion point of view this is fantastic. “We have access, lighting and what we need now is life, parents, families, kids to come and use it.

“We will be having an official launch on June 30 so that really will be a cause for celebration as five years of work finally comes to fruition,” he added.

