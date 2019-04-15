Accused remanded over killing West Belfast mother-of-three

A 41-year-old man has been charged with murdering West Belfast mother-of-three Jennifer Dornan.

Ms Dornan was found dead in her fire damaged Hazel View home in Lagmore in the early hours of August 2, 2015.

Raymond Martin Gabriel O’Neill appeared at Belfast Crown Court in a wheelchair, and denied a charge of murdering the 30-year-old, and a charge of arson endangering life.

When he was charged with murdering Ms Dornan, he replied: “Not guilty.”

He also replied “not guilty” when the arson charge was put to him. After hearing that the trial is expected to last between three and four weeks, Mr Justice Colton listed it to commence on November 4.

Mr O’Neill, whose address was given as Mountjoy Prison on Dublin’s North Circular Road, was remanded back into custody.

Please follow and like us: