A walk in the park for mental health

A city-wide initiative to promote positive mental health will ‘kick-off’ at the Falls Park next Friday as part of the One Mind One Day Extravaganza.

Events to encourage all, from toddlers to grandparents, to get out into our parks and open spaces will begin at 9.30am in the West Belfast park with something to suit all. Led by Benny Miskelly from Price Waterhouse Cooper, he told the Andersonstown News that the theme of the day is very much “about empowering communities”

“We have 36 projects happening over the city, from schools, parks and we are hoping for a great turn out next Friday at the Falls Park.

“A walk of the park will be on and there will be events on the pavilion for those of toddler, school age organised by Paul Moore from Sonal Sportz.

“There is no need to register for the day and after the Falls Park will be heading to GymCo to work with one of the personal trainers there, Keaton Moore, whose girlfriend sadly took her own life, to take part in an outdoor circuits class.

“We are going to interview him as well about his promoting the importance of mental health through exercise. From GymCo we’ll be heading to Windsor Park to take part in walking football, like that episode of Father Ted,” he laughed.

Ann Pendleton from Full Service Community Network, based in St Mary’s University College, said they would be reaching out to all schools to encourage pupils and teachers to attend on Friday morning.

“Many schools now promote ‘walk a mile before breakfast’, we would say to them to come down to the Falls Park to do it here as part of this event. Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey and Paul Maskey will also be attending on the day,” she said.

One Mind, One Day The Extravaganza will take place in the Falls Park on Friday May 17 at 9.30am. All are welcome to attend.