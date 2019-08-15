Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
West Belfast’s Greatest Hits
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
August 15, 2019
A-level results day at St Dominic’s
Getting their A-Level Results at St Dominic's Grammar School are Hannah Heaney, Melissa McQuade and Eirinn McAleese
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
Clonard duo set to live their American dream
Pat gets ready for his latest big Adventure
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@gerrylynch
: Full moon over the dune.
#Swakopmund
#Namibia
🇳🇦
pic.twitter.com/6xG5el4YN2
3 hours ago
15 August 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
The ‘On This Day the Whoever...’ accounts on Twitter revolt me. As do retweeters. Idea: try tweeting something supp…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 hours ago
15 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Pic from the Q Magazine review of Be Here Now
#FountainOfUselessInformation
twitter.com/ManchesterLemo…
5 hours ago
15 August 2019
Gerard 'Cribby' Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Photo gallery in this week’s
@ATownNews
of the Féile an Phobail Boyzone concert in the Falls Park! What a night! https:/…
11 hours ago
15 August 2019
Gerard 'Cribby' Mulhern
@puntersg
15-8 Break Of Day (6.55) 10-3 Global Acclamation (7.30) 7-2 Pillmakers Hill (7.35)
#WinTrixie
#EveningRacing
11 hours ago
15 August 2019
Gerard 'Cribby' Mulhern
@puntersg
Daily Belfast -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/Zw8mjEScXq
12 hours ago
15 August 2019
Gerard 'Cribby' Mulhern
@puntersg
BTTS - Europa League Hapoel Beer-Sheva v IFK Norrkoping Yeni Malatyaspor v Partizan Belgrade Aris v Molde Viktoria…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
13 hours ago
15 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/HIrfMR0FJH
13 hours ago
15 August 2019
Gerard 'Cribby' Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ConorBarnes1972
:
@feile
@puntersg
we already have our 2036 Cribby World Champion in training LOL
pic.twitter.com/SmECL9OpaX
13 hours ago
15 August 2019
Gerard 'Cribby' Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/HIrfMR0FJH
15 hours ago
15 August 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@newbelfast
: Proud of the New Lodge community which turned out tonight to stand united against thuggery. Proud to stand with them. https…
15 hours ago
15 August 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ayebelfast
: Do you live in
#NorthBelfast
BT13 or BT14?
@tascitnb
CHALLENGING CONVERSATIONS starts again late August. Dialogue, skills t…
15 hours ago
15 August 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@Ligoniel_LIA
: The shelves are be emptied just as quick as
@NBAPAdvice
are getting donations in. The school holidays and the 5 week wait…
15 hours ago
15 August 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@SFNorthBelfast
: Some training opportunities coming up through the CORE project at the Ashton Centre in September. If you know anyone wh…
15 hours ago
15 August 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@cliftonvillefc
: Cliftonville FC paid further respects to Tommy Breslin in the company of his family and friends at an emotional Solitud…
15 hours ago
15 August 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Happy students at
@MercyCollegeNI
#alevelresults2019
day
pic.twitter.com/1cMOdRmGJQ
15 hours ago
15 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FeileBelfast
: A FÉILE NEVER TO BE FORGOTTEN! Super column by
@andreemurphy
in this week’s
@ATownNews
“This week every generation of…
1 day ago
14 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@GaryLineker
: What is the point of extra-time? Not sure what it adds, especially something bordering on a pre-season friendly. Straight…
1 day ago
14 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FeileBelfast
: IT’S OFFICIAL: FÉILE 2019 BIGGEST TO DATE Work under way to make 2020 an even bigger Féile! Excellent feature in this w…
1 day ago
14 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: PUNTERS GUIDE IS THE KING OF CRIBBY!
@puntersg
Gerard Mulhern was crowned the best Cribby player in the world at the Cri…
1 day ago
14 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: A FÉILE NEVER TO BE FORGOTTEN! Super column by
@andreemurphy
in this week’s
@ATownNews
“This week every generation of…
1 day ago
14 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: UNFORGETTABLE FÉILE! A Blog by
@GerryAdamsSF
about the biggest Féile ever in this week’s
@ATownNews
https://t.co/JbY2cY2…
1 day ago
14 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Antrim Football Division Two result:
@RossaGACBelfast
3-13
@MoneyglassGAC
0-13. Rossa claim D2 title and Moneyglass…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 day ago
14 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Editorial in this week’s
@ATownNews
about the success of this year’s Féile an Phobail. Thank you to every person who has…
1 day ago
14 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: IT’S OFFICIAL: FÉILE 2019 BIGGEST TO DATE Work under way to make 2020 an even bigger Féile! Excellent feature in this w…
1 day ago
14 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@ATownNews
: This week's
#FrontPage
2019 Courses Supplement inside! 18 Pages of Local Sporting Action £5
@SPGBETTING
Free Bet for all…
1 day ago
14 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FootyAccums
: The last time Wimbledon played MK Dons, the EFL fined them for refusing to acknowledge the “Dons” in either the matchday p…
1 day ago
14 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ATownNews
: This week's
#FrontPage
2019 Courses Supplement inside! 18 Pages of Local Sporting Action £5
@SPGBETTING
Free Bet for all…
1 day ago
14 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
This week's
#FrontPage
2019 Courses Supplement inside! 18 Pages of Local Sporting Action £5
@SPGBETTING
Free Bet…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 day ago
14 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: CLIFTONVILLE paid tribute to their former manager Tommy Breslin at their first home league game of the season last night (Tue…
2 days ago
14 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
This new episode of
#TheGame
is quality. Fairly puts you in the mood for the weekend ahead
2 days ago
13 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Up the Cats! 🖤💛 I'm shouting for
@KilkennyCLG
this weekend! 🙌 To be in with a chance to win 2 tickets to the final…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 days ago
13 August 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
FT and
@NaomhEannaCLG
retain their Division One status following a seven point win over
@AghagallonGAA
.…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 days ago
12 August 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
HT and
@NaomhEannaCLG
are five ahead of
@AghagallonGAA
as they look to secure their Division One status for next season
3 days ago
12 August 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@briang2812
: horse racing facing the same problems. Cost of entry is a severe deterrent and both HRI and GAA need to realise this... htt…
4 days ago
12 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@UlsterWildlife
: Did you know 28 species of marine mammals have been spotted around our coast, including a humpback whale, tail slapping…
1 week ago
08 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: 1/ As the tension around the anti-community New Lodge Bonfire continues, a street carnival is taking place a number of…
1 week ago
08 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@jjnorthbelfast
: Family fun day, true face of New Lodge and North Belfast
#community
pic.twitter.com/ivhY2M6ALQ
1 week ago
08 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@angie_mervyn
: Fantastic line up at Scribes
@rockbarbelfast
@molloy1916
another fantastic event!
@FeileBelfast
@WestBelfastPB
@…
1 week ago
08 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Powerful!
#FeileDanceNight
pic.twitter.com/XxsPzj5TNk
1 week ago
08 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
‘Fighting man’ Sullivan riding the wave in the paid ranks
belfastmediagroup.com/fighting-man-s…
@sullivan_damien
@espn
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Conlan and Ruiz make weight ahead of sold-out showdown
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-and-rui…
pic.twitter.com/yQ2o0lQ2xL
2 weeks ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McComb confident he will roar to victory against ‘Le Lion’
belfastmediagroup.com/mccomb-confide…
@sugarseantl
@espn
@MTKGlobal
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Meli planning to build title momentum
belfastmediagroup.com/meli-planning-…
@MTKGlobal
@trboxing
@FeileBelfast
@ATownNews
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Talking over for Conlan and Ruiz ahead of Féile blockbuster
belfastmediagroup.com/talking-over-f…
pic.twitter.com/Wy6iGlVYVU
2 weeks ago
01 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McCrory ready for first title opportunity against Collins
belfastmediagroup.com/mccrory-ready-…
@trboxing
@MTKGlobal
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
01 August 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@ZaltzCricket
: 85 all out is England's 4th worst score in a home Test innings since 1907.
stats.espncricinfo.com/ci/engine/stat…
Well bowled. Less well…
3 weeks ago
24 July 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by