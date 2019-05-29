A helping hand for Rosemount House

ROSEMOUNT House was given a helping hand in their garden this week by a group of young people from Leonard Cheshire Disability and Belfast Metropolitan College.

The group, aged 16 to 24, were hard at work preparing the garden for a summer barbecue next week, but also took some time to learn about the vital support Rosemount House provides for those battling addiction and homelessness.

The work is part of Leonard Cheshire and Belfast Met’s ‘College Connect’ project which helps young people, including those with disabilities, find employment and educational opportunities.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Glenda McAuley from Rosemount House said: “It’s all about getting kids involved in the community and getting them out for the day.

“It gets the residents engaged as well. They get to meet the young ones and they’ve prepared lunch for the kids so they’ll get to sit down and have a meal together where the young ones can learn about the service provided here.”

She added: “The garden is looking impressive with all the different colours. The young ones are putting their mark on the garden, which is great.”

Michael McAllister from Leonard Cheshire Disability commented: “It’s good to get the guys involved in this project.

“This is the third day we’ve been here and we’re getting ready for the barbecue next week. It’s been good fun, but it’s a good opportunity for the young people to get involved with Rosemount House.

“It’s a good education for them. It’s also about creating more awareness in Belfast about homelessness. This is a real positive project for the young people to be involved in.”

Michael Bradley, who lectures at Belfast Met, said: “Partnering up with Leonard Cheshire gives young people the chance to give back to the community. They’re also developing teamwork skills and communication skills. They’re able to help the community, but it’s also part of their qualification too.”

He added: “One of the residents came in one day and spoke to the young ones about the choices that he made that led him here. It had quite a big impact on the students, because they could relate to it in some ways. It’s really striking a note with them.”

