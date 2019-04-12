A family affair as St Genevieve’s target NI League silverware

ST GENEVIEVE’S senior netball team will hope to round off a magical year when they take on Rathmore in the Northern Ireland Senior A League netball final at Lisburn Racquets Club tonight.

The West Belfast school has gone unbeaten in the league this year and will be hoping they can maintain their winning streak to cap a quite remarkable rise to prominence.

The St Genevieve’s girls took the B League title last year, so this year has been their first in the top tier.

Despite this being their first year at a much higher level with a tougher standard of opposition, St Genevieve’s have made a seamless transition and now find themselves on the cusp of the top prize.

An interesting sib-plot to Friday’s final is that the St Genevieve’s team contains three out of four quadruplets in their ranks Cora, Aoife and Bríd Turley. However, the fourth of the Turley sisters, Eilís is set to line out for Rathmore.

The idea that a set of quads will all line out in a Senior A League final is unique in itself, but the fact they are split between both teams adds an extra element of intrigue.

The family affair doesn’t end there, as St Gen’s also have another set of sisters, Lara and Abbey Dahunsi involved so this again adds to the tight bond within the West Belfast girls’ ranks as they prepare to land the ultimate prize and complete an inspiring journey.

St Genevieve’s team: Abbey Dahunsi, Lara Dahunsi, Cora Turley, Aoife Turley, Bríd Turley, Claire Morgan, Anna McConvey, Naoishe Burns, Eimile Rogers-Duffy, Ella Copeland