A chip off the old block at new ChipCo

ESTABLISHED as the north’s largest independent fast food group, the company behind ChipCo and PizzaCo recently opened a brand new ChipCo in Andersonstown

Located in the heart of the bustling Andersonstown Road, the sit-in and takeaway opened in December and is already proving quite a hit with the locals.

ChipCo is no stranger to West Belfast with a store on the Stewartstown Road as well as Ardoyne in North Belfast and Botanic in South Belfast.

I went along to check out ChipCo’s brand new store in Andersonstown last Thursday afternoon and the first thing that struck me was the impressive and attractive branding of the store.

A new store always looks the part but the colours, size and generally welcome and fresh feel really is something else and I believe ChipCo will bring something extra to Andersonstown.

The spacious store has loads of room downstairs for sit-in diners, and upstairs, which is part of Phase 2, also includes party rooms for children’s birthday parties – enough to cater for over 100 people.

The ChipCo menu is extensive and full of meal deals and one major bonus is that the prices are the same for both sit-in and takeaway options.

Food is sourced from local producers and suppliers and their grub really is what makes ChipCo stand out from any other chippy. As the motto on the wall states, “Every single solitary little chip was washed, peeled, chipped, blanched and fried in store… fresh today.”

After some deliberation I went for the Chicken Goujon Meal, complete with chips and a garlic mayo dip.

This would be my go-to in any chippy normally and it did not disappoint. The goujons were battered to perfection and the chips, you could just tell how fresh they were.

One colleague went for the Sliced Chicken Special with gravy. The Southern Fried Chicken was aggressively seasoned, perfectly-cooked and the gravy rich and moreish.

My other colleagues opted for the classic Fish and Chips, which was wonderfully presented and could not be faulted in taste, I am told. The cod was light fresh and surrounded by beautiful crispy batter.

Another diner went for a Cheeseburger and again it was quality with a tasty slice of tomato adding that little bit extra flavour – it was the perfect companion to a fine burger.

Complete

The final dish from my party of five was the Chicken Wrap complete with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise.

Served with chips, there was plenty of eating in it with supreme quality and taste on top of the quantity.

ChipCo opens from 9am-11pm with deliveries available from midday. Food can also be ordered online, making it easy to get good tasty quality grub delivered straight to your front door without any hassle.

ChipCo is sure to be a hit with pensioners also, due to their pensioners special – Fish and Chips complete with bread and butter and tea or coffee for just £5 – a bargain!

A 9am opening time also caters for breakfasts, which includes a five-piece fry for just £2, incredibly hard to beat quality.

There is also fantastic value to be had on the lunctime specials menu with all your favourites such as 2oz Burger, Pastie and Battered Sausage, all available as meals, including chips and a drink for just £3.50.

Parking is often a nightmare on the busy Andersonstown Road but fear not at ChipCo as parking for customers is available at the rear beside Fair Deal Garden Centre.

Be sure to make a visit to the brand new ChipCo in Andersonstown your priority soon – you will not be disappointed. It certainly will not be long before I check in to ChipCo once again in the near future.

Chip Co

133A Andersonstown Road, Belfast, BT11 9BU

Opening Hours: Mon-Sat: 9am-11pm and Sun: 9am-11pm