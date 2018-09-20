£7million St Colmgall’s project gets the go-ahead

THE transformation of the former St Comgall’s Primary School site has been officially greenlighted as a call for prospective tenants went out yesterday.

Work is set to get under way at the £7million project on Divis Street to create a ‘mixed use’ community hub on what was once a former primary school. It’s hoped the new development will be ready by 2020.

Belfast’s First Citizen Deirdre Hargey said Belfast City Council will be contributing £3.5 million to the redevelopment project – “The largest amount to be awarded via our Belfast Investment Fund to date”.

“St Comgall’s is a beautiful building, Grade B1 listed, and this restoration will bring it back to its former glory for new generations to enjoy,” she said. “When complete, this will be a fantastic resource for the local community and I’m certain it’s going to attract a lot of interest from prospective tenants.

“I would encourage any groups or businesses who are interested in becoming tenants to get in touch via the Council website.”

The Lord Mayor added: “When complete, this facility will be an important economic driver for the West of the city and will also be an important driver for tourism.”

Speaking on behalf of the Falls Community Council who have been driving the project for several years, director Gerry McConville, said: “As a school, St Comgall’s was an important part of the lives of so many people and we look forward to it being an important part in the lives of many more for generations to come.

“Due to its location and the modern facilities, St Comgall’s has to offer, we see this as an excellent opportunity for businesses to locate and we would encourage anyone looking for office or business premises to come and have a look at what is on offer.”

The expressions of interest exercise for prospective tenants is now open – applications from established or fledgling businesses are welcome, as well as from social enterprise groups interested in running the café which will be located in the new premises.

The expressions of interest is open for six weeks, until Wednesday October 31, and all details can be found on the Council’s website www.belfastcity.gov.uk/stcomgalls