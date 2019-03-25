33-year-old West Belfast man formally charged with murder of ex-partner

A West Belfast man accused of attacking his 27-year-old ex-partner so brutally she was left in a vegetative state has been formally charged with her murder.

Michael O’Connor (33) was not present at Downpatrick Crown Court to hear Judge Piers Grant rule that a charge of murder should be added to his indictment.

Judge Grant said mother-of-one Jolene Corr’s “tragic death” meant there had been “material changes” to the prosecution case against Mr O’Connor, adding: “I’m satisfied that the prosecution have demonstrated there are exceptional circumstances and that the amended charges be put to the defendant.”

Since allegedly attacking Ms Corr in November 2016, Mr O’Connor has been in custody charged with attempted murder and causing her grievous bodily harm with intent.

Ms Corr sustained horrific brain injuries and was left in a coma after being savagely beaten in a house in Thomas Russell Park in Downpatrick.

She was beaten so badly she was barely recognisable and spent six months in the Royal Victoria Hospital and Musgrave Park Hospitals, she was later transferred home.

Following a court ruling last year doctors withdrew treatment and she died on April 26.

Mr O’Connor, originally from Westrock Grove in West Belfast but whose address is given as c/o Maghaberry prison, is understood to be Ms Corr’s ex- partner.

Adjourning the case to this Friday, March 29, for arraignment, Judge Grant ordered Mr O’Connor to be produced to court from prison, telling the court: “This case has been delayed for a number of tragic reasons. It now needs to be moved on.”

