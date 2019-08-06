32-year-old man charged over death of Seamus Conlon

A 32-year-old man has been charged with causing the death of a mourner at a funeral in West Belfast on Saturday afternoon.

Seamus Conlon (70) died after being knocked down by a stolen car outside the City Cemetery.

Two other men were injured after being struck by the vehicle on the Whiterock Road.

Michael Loughran, of Glenties Drive in Lenadoon, has been charged with a number of offences. They include causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit due to drink or drugs. Loughran was also charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking causing injury or death.

As the accused was brought into Belfast Magistrates Court, a relative of Mr Conlon ran towards him from the public gallery and tried to enter the dock.

The relative was restrained by police and security staff before being removed from the court. A detective said he could connect the accused to the charges.

No bail application was made and Mr Loughran was remanded into custody. He will appear again in court via video link on September 2.

