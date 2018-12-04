20-year-old man arrested following robbery at North Belfast pharmacy

POLICE investigating a robbery at a pharmacy on the Ardoyne Road yesterday (Monday) afternoon have arrested a 20-year-old man.

It is understood a quantity of prescription drugs were stolen during the robbery at McKenzies chemist.

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said: “I would appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident which occurred at approximately 12.15pm on Monday to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 485 03/12/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“I would urge the public to be vigilant and to ensure that they do not put their health at risk by purchasing medication from an illicit source. If you are offered prescription medication for sale please contact the police immediately.”

