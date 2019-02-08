£1.6 million ‘youth club for older people’ opens in the heart of West Belfast

IT was standing room only in the lower Falls on Thursday for the grand opening of the Springfield Charitable Association ‘Youth Club for Older People’.

The £1.6 million state-of-the-art intergenerational centre, described as the ‘future of older people’s services’, opened following an extensive refurbishment and modernisation of the former Lawther Buildings on Cupar Street.

The project, which was delivered by SCA, includes access to advice services and support for people living with dementia, recreational areas and an in-house hydrotherapy pool.

Welcoming users of the former Montague Day Centre who will now be familiar faces to the Cupar Street building, SCA General Manager Terry McNeill said: “The aim of the project is to improve the health and quality of life of older people by encouraging a more active lifestyle and healthy diet through a drop-in centre that also provides a safe place to socialise. This is a move away from reactive care to a more preventative approach to care provision. Also within the building we will house an advice centre service that will provide the prefect location to match our advisors’ excellent skills.”

Terry spoke of how he and the SCA team engaged with close to 1,000 people in the area to find out what they wanted and needed. “This state-of-the art facility reflects that consultation and uses the latest design standards and best practice including support for those with dementia. We believe this centre represents the future of older people’s services in the city.”

Michael Hughes, Space and Place Programme co-ordinator, said: “This facility is a fantastic example of how much can be achieved when a group understands the needs of its local community and brings together a range of funders to help it realise a vision for their area.

“The Space and Place programme aims to help communities transform underused, neglected or difficult spaces and this project will certainly help enhance the quality of life of people of all ages, but in particular the lives of older people in the community through the creation of this imaginative and vital new space.”

Julie Harrison, The National Lottery Community Fund NI Chair added: “We believe this wonderful new space, which has been made possible thanks to the generosity of National Lottery players, will make a real difference to the lives of many local people by providing a space for them to come together and improve the area that they live in.”

